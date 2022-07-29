Tony Stark's Final Line In Avengers: Endgame Wasn't In The Original Cut

"Avengers: Endgame" eventually led to the death of Thanos (Josh Brolin in all his motion-capture glory) and saved Earth-616 from total annihilation. However, this victory came at a massive cost: the ultimate sacrifice by Iron Man aka Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who chose to transfer all six Infinity Stones into his armor, leading to the death of the beloved MCU character.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo broke down this scene in question, and revealed how Stark's final line in the film was absent in the original cut. The directors explained that after Thanos utters his "I am inevitable" line, Stark originally said nothing at all, and this is how the scene was planned to play out from the get-go. However, editor Jeff Ford — who had worked on a bunch of MCU entries featuring Iron Man — uttered what eventually became Stark's final words while reviewing the film's footage. The Russos explain how this came about (via The Direct):

"[Ford] hit play and Thanos says, 'I am inevitable,' and then beep beep beep, and then Jeff went, 'And I am Iron Man.' At that very moment, it was like we [the Russos] were struck by lightning all of a sudden."

Thanks to Ford, the "I am Iron Man" line was incorporated at the last minute, which helped add another layer of emotional weight to the character's momentous sacrifice. This decision also allowed Downey Jr. to properly say goodbye to the character one last time, bringing his arc to a bittersweet, yet satisfying finish.