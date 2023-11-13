2024 Is Marvel's Best Opportunity To Fix The MCU Before It's Too Late

Like Thanos himself, it was inevitable the Marvel Cinematic Universe would eventually cease to be the unstoppable juggernaut it became at the box office over the course of the Infinity Saga. What it could've avoided, however, was becoming the piping-hot mess it's descended into over the course of Phase 4 and the first part of Phase 5. One can no longer dismiss the doom-sayers as a bunch of fun-hating grouches, either. Between the franchise's diminishing ticket sales, its increasingly middling critical reactions, and the snafu that was the MCU's Disney+ streaming production process, it's apparent that something has gone disastrously wrong. But anyone can point out a problem once it's glaringly obvious. The question now becomes, should we all agree to simply allow the MCU to die, or is there still space for Marvel to fix things?

I say yes ... to the latter. Now that the writers' and actors' guilds have triumphed in their own "Avengers: Endgame"-style fight with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (I mean, I didn't just not compare the AMPTP to a comic book supervillain), Disney has overhauled its release slate for the next two years, with "Deadpool 3" currently the only MCU film slated to arrive in 2024. And that's a good thing! After three years of non-stop Disney+ series of varying quality and a slapdash collection of films, Marvel could really use this chance to slow down, shift to a quality-over-quantity approach, and take the time to ensure that every new MCU title feels like something special and not merely more (I hate what the word has come to represent too, but it's applicable here) ... content.

To understand the way forward, though, we first need to talk about how the MCU became the biggest obstacle in its path to begin with.