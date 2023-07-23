In Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. Plays The Movie Villain Of The Year

Strauss was born in Virginia in 1896, the son of European Jewish immigrants. He initially followed in his father's footsteps as a shoe salesman (the film alludes to his "lowly" origins more than once) but refused to settle for this career. Choosing domestic public service, he became an assistant to future-President Herbert Hoover (then director of the United States Food Administration) during World War 1. After a tenure at the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Strauss entered the private sector at the investment bank Kuhn, Loeb & Co, where he made his fortune.

His time in public service was not over, though. During World War 2, he was called into active duty in the Naval Reserve (albeit in a bureaucratic capacity). He also worked with his old boss to petition the admittance of European Jewish refugees into the U.S. Post-war, Strauss' simmering interest in atomic energy earned him an appointment as a commissioner to the newly-formed U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) chairman in 1946 — he was then chairman from 1953 to 1958.

It was also at this time that Strauss' path crossed with J. Robert Oppenheimer. As "Oppenheimer" depicts, Strauss offered "Oppie" a job as director of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton University. Oppenheimer accepted, but this ended up being the start of a ruinous relationship for both men.

As shown in Nolan's movie (and its source biography "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin), Oppenheimer opposed the post-war development of a hydrogen bomb and a nuclear arms race between America and the Soviet Union — no doubt guilty over what he'd created. This put him on the opposite side of a debate with Strauss. Oppenheimer likewise testified in opposition to Strauss' plan to not ship isotopes to Europe.