The Wildest Avengers Rumor Claims RDJ Could Return To Marvel - But Not As Iron Man

Almost as soon as "Avengers: Endgame" brought one major era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an unofficial close and marked the end of the so-called Infinity Saga, many turned towards fevered speculation over how the studio would top itself moving forward. That journey has hit a couple of speed bumps along the way — first as the pandemic disrupted Kevin Feige's carefully laid-out plans, then further exacerbated by a string of critical and financial disappointments, and finally brought to a new low point as Jonathan Majors, set up to play a significant antagonistic role as Kang the Conqueror (and his many variants), ended up fired as a result of domestic violence charges. Now, however, rumors are running rampant over another bit of news that's been making the rounds.

This one involves the potential comeback of MCU icon Robert Downey, Jr. Even though Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe during the climax of "Endgame," countless fans have waited with baited breath to see how the introduction and expansion of the multiverse might make such a resurrection (so to speak) possible. But if this latest development is to be believed, then we might have been barking up the wrong tree all along. According to Jeff Sneider's latest newsletter, the industry insider has heard that Tony Stark could return in Marvel's planned "Fantastic Four" reboot ... not as the iron-suited hero we all know and love, mind you, but as "an alternate-universe Tony Stark who becomes Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man."

As wild as that might sound, this actually lines up with similar scuttlebutt that /Film has heard (but, thus far, can't 100% confirm). What we do know is that there are more complicating factors to this particular story than meets the eye.