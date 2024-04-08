Robert Downey Jr. Would Return To The MCU For One Very Understandable Reason

Any fan of Marvel Comics will be able to tell you that death is, at worst, a temporary inconvenience. No Marvel superhero stays dead for too long, resurrected by cloning technology, psychic projections, visits from parallel universes, or mere unexpected survival. Marvel Comics are identical to soap operas, in that the writers have to contrive increasingly wild ways to keep their characters' stories going, even if they die.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that same rule seems to apply. There have indeed been a few notable deaths throughout the 16-year-old, 30-odd-film series, but many of them have been magically undone. In "Avengers: Endgame," the same wish-granting widget that wiped out half of the universe's population was employed to resurrect them. After a stunt like that mortality becomes something of a joke. Only a few deaths have felt properly permanent (at least so far) in the annals of the MCU, one of them being the death of Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) at the end of "Endgame." Using the wish-granting widget — the Infinity Gauntlet — Tony's final act on Earth was to snap his fingers and slay thousands of enemy combatants on the battlefield. The Gauntlet, however, was too powerful for him to handle and he died in the process of using it.

After that, one can safely assume Iron Man will remain absent in all MCU films moving forward. Or perhaps not. The Oscar-winning Downey recently sat down with Esquire and explained that he would naturally return to play Iron Man again, should Marvel's head honcho, Kevin Feige, give him a call.