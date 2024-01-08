Marvel's What If...? Exposes The Biggest Flaw With Avengers: Endgame

The death of Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) at the end of Joe and Anthony Russo's ultra-blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" is tragic, but not because he sacrificed his life. It's tragic because Tony Stark, with his dying breath, transformed from an ostensible hero into a mass murderer.

"Avengers: Endgame" climaxed with a lengthy battle sequence wherein every known, living character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe assembled to fight the genocidal villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions. During that battle, heroes and villains fought each other for control of the Infinity Stones, a collection of six magical gems that give their owner the power to do literally anything. In the previous film, "Avengers: Infinity War," Thanos gathered the stones together and used them, with a snap of his fingers, to erase half the population of the universe. Thanos was concerned with dwindling natural resources, overpopulation, and the resulting diminishing quality of life everywhere. He reasoned that killing 50% of all life would allow the universe to heal. While his solution is insane, his concerns are legitimate.

Thanks to some time travel, the Avengers gained possession of the gems and undid Thanos' wish. The population returned.

This was noble of them, although one might wonder why the heroes didn't display a little more imagination when using the Stones. They knew that Thanos was concerned with a lack of resources in the universe and that he was disgusted by the suffering across many, many galaxies. When the heroes regained the Stones, they could only resurrect people. Did they help in any other way? They didn't

This lack of imagination also carried into Iron Man's death and revealed a deep moral failing of the film. Tony Stark snapped his fingers and killed Thanos and his army of minions. His last wish was murder.