Marvel Is Bringing Back The Russo Brothers For New Avengers Movies

You might say that this was inevitable, as a certain purple-colored Mad Titan once put it. Just when things were looking as dark as they have in a while over at Marvel Studios, a pair of very familiar figures are set to make their triumphant return ... not unlike half the Marvel Cinematic Universe popping out of those portals when all seemed lost in "Avengers: Endgame." You may have heard of Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmakers entrusted with the latter two "Captain America" movies and ultimately took over the mega-blockbuster "Avengers" movies. Well, they're now closing in on a grand encore, if you can believe this latest shocking bit of news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Russo Brothers are currently in "early talks" to direct not just one, but the next two "Avengers" movies. This follows months of uncertainty over at Marvel over who would step up to take on the fifth "Avengers" installment, particularly since original director and Marvel veteran Destin Daniel Cretton ended up dropping out of the film — which was once titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" — while the villainous star of the show, Jonathan Majors, was unceremoniously fired by Kevin Feige upon being officially charged with domestic violence. The sixth "Avengers" movie, meanwhile, is slated to be titled "Avengers: Secret Wars" and is set to drop in 2026.

Whatever version of the film the Russos have now inherited will likely be much different than originally envisioned (THR notes that, "The feature is expected to get a new name and a new focus"), but fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to hear that the minds behind "Infinity War" and "Endgame" will once again come back to the Marvel fold.