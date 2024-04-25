Deadpool & Wolverine Doesn't Require You To See Other Marvel Movies First

Rejoice, casual moviegoers and other normal people who don't spend every waking moment watching superhero movies! Remember when the #ItsAllConnected branding campaign of the Marvel Cinematic Universe popularized the idea of everyone putting in dozens (if not hundreds) of hours of homework in order to watch the next installment? Which meant we were soon inundated with a rising tide of crossover movies — some of which weren't even in the same continuity or part of the same franchise, like Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's respective Peter Parkers teaming up in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — that only made sense if audiences had watched several other movies beforehand? Well, one loudmouthed mercenary with a habit of breaking the fourth wall might just shatter that annoying little trend in a big way later this year.

Everyone and their mother knows that "Deadpool & Wolverine" stands as Marvel's major big-screen event of 2024, representing the first time the Merc with the Mouth will officially cross paths with the MCU. Not only is Ryan Reynolds' fan-favorite superhero directly acknowledging plot points from shows like "Loki," but it's also wrangling in the events of the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" universe through the inclusion of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Between both decades-spanning franchises from two (formerly) separate studios, that's a heck of a lot of movies and shows to wade through for audiences hoping for a simple, straightforward time at the theater. According to director Shawn Levy, however, nobody needs to brush up on the Marvel wiki page before catching their showing of "Deadpool & Wolverine." As he explained in an interview with The Associated Press: