The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Teases A Gruesome Fate For A Beloved MCU Hero

An earlier shot of this same setting shows the primary villain of "Deadpool & Wolverine" — Cassandra Nova, an antagonist from the X-Men comics who will be played by Emma Corin ("The Crown") — emerging from the Giant-Man helmet door. That means all of the characters standing around likely work for the character in The Void, and they've been trying to figure out how to get out of this desolate place for a long time.

If you glance around the characters standing in the other shots, there are two immediately recognizable characters. First, you'll notice a woman with blades for fingers, and that's undoubtedly Deathstrike from "X2: X-Men United." The brainwashed character from the sequel was played by Kelly Hu, but since she's not facing the camera, so it's not clear if Hu is reprising the role. Immediately to her right, there's a red-skinned character with a devil's tail, and that's definitely Azazel from "X-Men: First Class," one of the mutants working for Sebastian Shaw. The character was played by Jason Flemyng, but again, since we can't see the character's face, we're not sure if the actor is back in the role.

As for the rest of the characters, there's only one more with a couple of key traits that might give away their identity. To the left of Deathstrike, there's a character who is slightly crouched with goggles. That could easily be Toad. But what's not clear is which version this might be. My instinct says it's Ray Park from the original "X-Men," especially since it would be a lot of fun to bring back such a silly character. However, the Evan Jonigkeit version from "X-Men: Days of Future Past" would likely make more sense.

Either way, we're very much interested in seeing which other characters from Fox's Marvel movies pop up when "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26, 2024.