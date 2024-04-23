Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Teases The Return Of More Forgotten Marvel Mutants

The latest trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" suggests the movie might be even more of a cameo-fest than we'd previously predicted.

Hugh Jackman is back as Logan, of course, and he's bringing leftover characters from the erstwhile 20th Century Fox's Marvel Universe. We already knew Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Pyro (Aaron Stanford), and Toad would be back. So will Wolverine's archenemy Sabretooth (though whether played by Tyler Mane, Liev Schreiber, or a new actor remains to be seen), perhaps finally giving Logan a chance at closure.

Around the 1:50 minute mark of the new trailer, you were probably focused on the decapitated head of a Giant Man variant (his rotting skull concealed within his ant-styled helmet). I'm much more curious about the characters standing beneath this makeshift base, who look to be familiar (mutant) faces from previous "X-Men" films: Yuriko Oyama/Lady Deathstrike from "X2" and Azazel from "X-Men: First Class."

Both are seen at too far a distance to determine if their previous actors — Kelly Hu and Jason Flemyng — are back (though Hu told Joblo in 2022 she'd be interested in returning, provided she actually gets to speak this time). Still, Deathstrike's unfurled adamantium claws and Azazel's red skin are giveaways. If I can offer a conjecture, both mutants (plus Sabretooth, Pyro, and Toad) look like they're going to be cannon fodder in the villainous Cassandra Nova's multiverse-spanning army.