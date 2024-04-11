X-Men '97 Finally Brought Back One Of The Best Marvel Mutants

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" to follow.

The latest episode of "X-Men '97," "Remember It," took us to mutant haven Genosha (before it all went to Hell anyway). The island turned out to be a treasure trove of cameos; the Genoshan ruling council included Hellfire Club leaders Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw, Morlock leader Callisto, the Irish mutant Banshee, Professor X's old flame Moira MacTaggert, and former Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor. The streets of Genosha were filled with other mutants whom "X-Men" comics fans may recognize, from Pixie to Dazzler to Marrow to Exodus.

The best mutant cameo of all, though, is the blue-skinned Bavarian Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler. His voice actor, Adrian Hough, joins the ranks of those who've reprised their roles from the 1992 "X-Men" cartoon. (Liam O'Brien was also a dang good Nightcrawler in "Wolverine and the X-Men," but I digress.)

Kurt shows up in the episode's title sequence doing some sword fighting with Gambit. In the episode itself, he escorts Rogue and Gambit down to the streets of Genosha, showing them what a vibrant mutant community the island has become. Once the Sentinel attacks, he saves Rogue and Magneto from one of its blasts.

Nightcrawler is one of my favorite X-Men, but he was seriously underserved in the original series. He never even joined the team, because one furry blue X-Man was enough (Nightcrawler doesn't have Beast's intellect, but he makes up for it with teleportation). I'm quite happy to have him back.