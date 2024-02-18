The 5 Best Frankenstein Movies Ranked

There are a lot of "Frankenstein" movies. There's even one in theaters right now: "Lisa Frankenstein," a fun 80s-set horror-comedy-romance brew (read /Film's review here).

One could even say the story of "Frankenstein" birthed the horror genre as we know it today, both in literature (thanks to Mary Shelley's "Modern Prometheus") and in film. James Whale's 1931 "Frankenstein," arriving on the heels of "Dracula," cemented the age of Universal Horror and proved that monsters could be crowd-pleasers.

Countless sequels and remakes later, everyone knows the basics of the story. Dr. Frankenstein (first name usually Victor) sets out to create life in a reanimated corpse. The result is a Creature, unpleasant to the eye, and soon Frankenstein experiences the wrath of his Monster. Was Frankenstein's Monster born destructive or made that way by his creator rejecting him? Interpretations differ, but the message endures: don't play God (or become a parent) if you aren't prepared for the consequences.

Now, these are best-of-the-best "Frankenstein" films — at least until Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited "Frankenstein" hits the silver screen in 2025. (For brevity's sake, there are no spiritual "Frankenstein" adaptations like "Jurassic Park" or last year's "Poor Things" included here.)