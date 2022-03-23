It's A Miracle The Bride Of Frankenstein Ever Made It Past The Censors

The struggle over "Bride of Frankenstein" started when the Hays Office objected to the film's original script written by John L. Balderston. Director James Whale, who was used to dealing with censors during his term directing the previous "Frankenstein," eventually rejected Balderston's work because he thought its tone was overly dreary. However, the ordeal was a sign of what was yet to come. Whale kept Balderston's opening, a conversation between author Mary Shelley, her husband Percy, and the poet Lord Byron. This scene drew the ire of Hays Code censors due to its implied condemnation of the sanctity of marriage. Specifically, the line "We are all three infidels, scoffers of marriage ties ..." was cut, and this is before the Monster even shows up!

Joseph Breen, head of the Hays Office, knew that he was going to be censoring the new "Frankenstein" picture based on how much controversy the first entry experienced. As he explains in a quote featured in film historian David J. Skal's book "Screams of Reason: Mad Science and Modern Culture":

"Your studio is, of course, too well aware of the difficulty which attended the release of the first Frankenstein picture... based principally on the two elements of undue gruesomeness and alleged irreverent attitude..."

Breen referenced "ten separate scenes in which the monster either strangles or tramples people to death," though the final cut of the film shows Frankenstein's Monster strangle only one person at the beginning of the story. Besides the editing out of all this murder and infidelity, the censorship board also targeted instances of alleged blasphemy.