Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein - Cast, Plot, And More Info

The upcoming movie I am most excited about, bar none, is Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." One of my favorite timeless stories told by one of my favorite artists? Sign me up!

It's the film that del Toro's career has been building towards. The man loves monster movies and gothic literature like no one else. His empathy is always most reserved for the outsider, whether Hellboy, the fish man from "The Shape of Water," or the socialist rebels in Franco's Spain. These flourishes trace back to his childhood infatuation with "Frankenstein," the book and movies alike; take a look at his living room.

Del Toro, who considers Frankenstein and his monster one of fiction's few "universal" characters, has been teasing this adaptation for years. He implied it was on the horizon while speaking to ComingSoon.net in 2008 (he obviously got sidetracked in the meantime). During a 2022 sitdown with Mike Flanagan (creator of "The Fall of the House of Usher"), del Toro argued that "Frankenstein" is the one book every horror fan has to read; "The beauty of 'Frankenstein' is that it's written by somebody that is in her late teens and the questions it asks are relatable in the same way that Milton is relatable to every existential question but done with a lot more emotion. And if you read it at 15 and then you read it at 40, it's a different book." His affinity for Shelley's writing gets curiouser and curiouser; how will a mature artist with the imagination of a child handle a story created by a teenager?

Flanagan closes the conversation by asking if the world will see del Toro's "Frankenstein." We now know the answer is yes. Unlike plenty of other pitched projects of del Toro's, this one has climbed out of development hell. When can we expect it?