Why Guillermo Del Toro Thinks Pinocchio Is One Of The Only Universal Characters In Fiction

Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson's stop-motion "Pinocchio" probably won't be anyone's introduction to the story or the character. Since "The Adventures of Pinocchio" was first written by Carlo Collodi in the 1880s, it has been retold by everyone from Walt Disney to Steven Spielberg. Del Toro and Gustafson's picture won't even be the first "Pinocchio" film released in 2022 (though it is on track to be the best). According to del Toro, this proliferation is a feature, not a bug.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai attended the "Pinocchio" junket, where del Toro discussed why he believes Pinocchio is a "universal" character:

"Even if you haven't read the story, you know the story, or you think you know the story, and therefore you can use them as metaphors for science, for human emotions, for many, many things. "

Indeed, because everyone knows the basics of "Pinocchio," the only proper way to retell it in 2022 is with a new spin. Del Toro and Gustafson's film is set in 1930s Italy during Benito Mussolini's fascist reign. Children growing up under dictatorships is a tale del Toro has told before in "The Devil's Backbone" and "Pan's Labyrinth" (both set in Francoist Spain), so this re-contextualization will help make the story feel apiece with his filmography.

What was it, though, that drew him to Pinocchio in the first place, both as a child and a middle-aged filmmaker? Let's find out.