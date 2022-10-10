Guillermo Del Toro Considers Pinocchio As Part Of A Trilogy With Devil's Backbone And Pan's Labyrinth

For a long time, Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" seemed doomed to become one of his many, many unrealized projects. Announced in 2008, this new take on Carlo Collodi's novel "The Adventures of Pinocchio" was penned by del Toro and his frequent co-writer Matthew Robinson ("Don't Be Afraid of the Dark," "Crimson Peak"), with del Toro also splitting helming duties with "Fantastic Mr. Fox" animation director Mark Gustafson. But just as exciting as the film's top-tier creatives is its story, which shifts the classic tale of the titular wooden puppet and his quest to become human to Fascist Italy under Benito Mussolini's reign of terror.

A dark fairy tale about children going on fantastical adventures in times of war and violent social upheaval is familiar territory for del Toro. His 2001 horror film, "The Devil's Backbone" centers on an orphan boy who sets out to unravel the mystery behind a ghost that haunts the isolated orphanage where he resides, all while the Spanish Civil War looms ever closer to reaching his home. In 2006, del Toro would release a spiritual follow-up to "The Devil's Backbone" titled "Pan's Labyrinth," its story focusing on a young girl who carries out a series of tasks at the behest of an ancient faun, even as her cruel stepfather, a staunch supporter of the Francoist regime, hunts left-leaning rebels in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War.

"Pinocchio," while neither a live-action film (it's stop-motion animated) nor a Spanish-language movie (it's an English-language one) like "The Devil's Backbone" and "Pan's Labyrinth," clearly has a lot in common with those two in terms of their lead characters, genre elements, and themes. In fact, del Toro feels it forms an unorthodox trilogy with the pair.