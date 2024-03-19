Every Original X-Men Animated Series Voice Actor That Returned For X-Men '97

"X-Men '97" brings back the marvelous mutants as if they never left TV screens after the original series finale, "Graduation Day." The trailer promised a tone and style befitting the original (down to reusing that rocking, impossible-not-to-hum theme song), plus plenty of Marvel comic book Easter eggs.

Now, the X-Men are larger than life — and ultimately, any one actor. In the 27-year hiatus between the 1992 series and this revival, the X-Men finally made it to live-action (we ranked their cinematic adventures here) and starred in other animated series. Since "X-Men '97" is a revival of a specific version of the X-Men, though, the show has brought back cast members and creatives from the original show. If they hadn't, then why revive this series instead of just making a new "X-Men" cartoon?

In its opening titles, "X-Men" would introduce each member of the team one-by-one with hero shots demonstrating their powers and/or quirks alongside huge text displaying their names. Of those heroes, these are the ones who have the same voice actors that they did about thirty years prior.