Sophie Turner's X-Men: Dark Phoenix Prep Put A Real Strain On Her Mental Health

Once upon a time, in the pre-MCU age, there was an X-Men franchise at 20th Century Fox, and ... it wasn't half-bad! At first!

Bryan Singer's "X-Men" was the first Marvel-derived blockbuster in the history of motion pictures ("Blade" had been a standalone hit before), and the beneficiary of crackerjack casting with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine (sorry, Dougray Scott). Greenlit on a tight budget by a leery studio, the film's massive success meant Singer got close to carte blanche on the sequel "X2," which delivered the kind of mutant mayhem comic book fans had been jonesing to see on the big screen since Chris Claremont and John Byrne's 1970s heyday.

When Warner Bros. lured Singer away to direct the creepy "Superman Returns," Hollywood cockroach Brett Ratner crawled up and onto the director's chair and delivered the execrable "X-Men: The Last Stand."

The franchise didn't die, but it was threatening to become Wolverine-centric. Still, Fox felt there was untapped box-office potential in the other characters, and they were vindicated when Matthew Vaughn's "X-Men: First Class" delighted fans and critics alike in 2011. This unexpected resurgence brought Singer back into the fold, which might've been a mistake. He bungled his adaptation of the Claremont-Byrne classic "Days of Future Past," and knocked out one of the worst superhero movies ever made in "X-Men: Apocalypse."

And yet, like a degenerate gambler so deep in the hole they feel compelled to let what's left of their squandered bank account ride on one roulette bet, Fox spent $200 million on Simon Kinberg's "Dark Phoenix." A forced, uncalled-for, single-serving adaptation of Claremont-Byrne's expansive "Dark Phoenix" saga, the film flopped and kiboshed Fox's X-Men run. It's a terrible movie, but it's not star Sophie Turner's fault. In fact, if everyone had taken the movie as seriously as she did, they might've wound up with something worth watching.