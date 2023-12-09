Whispers Of Doubt Almost Got Hugh Jackman Fired As Wolverine
Hugh Jackman has been playing the role of Wolverine since 2000's "X-Men." We all thought he was done after "Logan," but he'll be back in the upcoming film "Deadpool 3." While we wait with bated breath for this magical event (shut up, I love Deadpool), it's weird to think about what the X-Men landscape would look like if someone else had played the role of the mutant with the adamantium skeleton and grouchy attitude. Since that first film, he's been the heart of the X-Men ... at least for me. He questions why things are done, is willing to go into battle no matter what, and his hair has those two little tufts. I ask you, how can you resist?
As it turns out, as ubiquitous as Jackman is in the role, it wasn't a guarantee, despite the fact that he'd already been cast and the film was starting to shoot, as he said during a UK press tour for his stage show "The Man. The Music. The Show" in 2019 (via We Got This Covered). Things weren't going well during "X-Men," and he had to get some advice from someone close to him about how to handle it all.
' ... things weren't really working out as they hoped'
Jackman wasn't even the first choice for the role. That was Russell Crowe, who actually recommended Jackman get the part. He was cast, and though he didn't elaborate on exactly what the issue was, he said he thought that was it for him. Jackman said:
"I was told that things weren't really working out as they hoped. I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie — the biggest of my career. I was angry, I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person."
His wife is actor Deborra-Lee Furness, who Jackman has been married to since 1996. They are currently in the process of divorcing. Jackman continued:
"She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally she just said, 'Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself. You are worrying way too much about what everything else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct ... you've got this.' To me that was love. Someone that believes in you when you don't fully believe in yourself."
That's really lovely. Whatever is happening now, it's always a wonderful thing to hear that someone was there for you, helping you figure out what steps to take next, and supporting your efforts.
"Deadpool 3" will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.