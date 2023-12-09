Whispers Of Doubt Almost Got Hugh Jackman Fired As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has been playing the role of Wolverine since 2000's "X-Men." We all thought he was done after "Logan," but he'll be back in the upcoming film "Deadpool 3." While we wait with bated breath for this magical event (shut up, I love Deadpool), it's weird to think about what the X-Men landscape would look like if someone else had played the role of the mutant with the adamantium skeleton and grouchy attitude. Since that first film, he's been the heart of the X-Men ... at least for me. He questions why things are done, is willing to go into battle no matter what, and his hair has those two little tufts. I ask you, how can you resist?

As it turns out, as ubiquitous as Jackman is in the role, it wasn't a guarantee, despite the fact that he'd already been cast and the film was starting to shoot, as he said during a UK press tour for his stage show "The Man. The Music. The Show" in 2019 (via We Got This Covered). Things weren't going well during "X-Men," and he had to get some advice from someone close to him about how to handle it all.