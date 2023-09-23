The Deadpool 3 Story Ideas Logan's Director Discussed With Ryan Reynolds

After years and years of wishing it would be so, a great many Marvel fans are finally going to get the proper team-up between Deadpool and Wolverine they've wanted for in "Deadpool 3." Indeed, both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be reprising their roles as Wade Wilson and Wolverine, respectively, uniting for the first time on screen since the disaster that was "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." It turns out that "Logan" director James Mangold actually had conversations with both actors about such a thing some years back, and he envisioned it as a road trip buddy movie, harkening back to some true classics.

Mangold isn't involved in "Deadpool 3," which is being directed by Shawn Levy ("Free Guy"). However, while promoting the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the filmmaker explained to Comicbook.com that he talked to Reynolds and Jackman about it back when Fox was still in control of the "X-Men" franchise before Disney purchased most of Fox in 2019. Here's what he had to say about it:

"A really fun '48 Hours' style buddy picture with those two. To me, that was always ... We discussed this way back in the day, Ryan, Hugh, and I, and it was always this idea that you could do some kind of Walter Hill, gritty, or 'Midnight Run.' These two, somehow on a road trip together would be magical."

Interestingly, this lines up with what Reynolds said before "Deadpool 3" actually got the green light at Disney. "Before Disney bought Fox, "Deadpool 3" was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real," Reynolds said on Twitter back in 2021. It appears as though Mangold may have been in on those conversations.