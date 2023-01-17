Hugh Jackman Got Logan Director James Mangold's Blessing To Bring Back Wolverine For Deadpool 3

A lot of Deadpool fans were excited by the announcement last September that Hugh Jackman would be taking up his role again as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." Jackman and Reynolds seem to get along great together, after all, and the two characters seem like they'd be natural comedic foils. It's easy to picture Logan as the straight man reacting with annoyance to Deadpool's constant fourth-wall-breaking shenanigans.

But for fans of the 2017 film, "Logan," which served as a final farewell to Wolverine, the announcement wasn't necessarily cause for celebration. Instead, it seemed like an undermining of the emotional stakes of what most agree to be Wolverine's best live-action movie. Considering how little death seems to matter in superhero comics and movies, it felt refreshing at the time for Wolverine's tenure to finally come to a definitive, emotionally resonant end. Isn't this a little insulting to poor James Mangold, the director of "Logan," to have Wolverine just pop back onto the big screen like it's nothing?

Turns out, Mangold's fine with the whole thing. "He was actually really cool about it," Hugh Jackman told Empire, as he explained how Mangold actually gave him his blessing before he accepted the role. "I did tell him it takes place before our movie, so I wasn't going to screw it up with my claws coming out of the grave. He was relieved by that."