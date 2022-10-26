Hugh Jackman Actually Approached Ryan Reynolds About Returning As Wolverine In Deadpool 3

On an uneventful Tuesday afternoon, Ryan Reynolds shocked Marvel fans all over the world when he tweeted a video announcing Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3." After hanging up the claws following the release of James Mangold's critically acclaimed "Logan," it seemed unlikely that Jackman would ever portray the mutant again. So when the announcement arrived, fans obviously met it with a mixed response. Some believed that Jackman's performance in "Logan" provided a powerful and impactful ending for the mutant, showing that comic book movies can have closure and not need to recycle their characters and stories endlessly. However, some also believe that the presume chemistry between Jackman and Reynolds, based their real-life friendship, was too good to pass on a Wolverine and Deadpool crossover.

Unsurprisingly, Hugh Jackman himself is one such advocate for the potential of the duo. While the video announcement made it seem as if Reynolds was pressuring Jackman into putting on the claws again, a new interview revealed that it was Hugh Jackman who actually approached Reynolds regarding his return as the Wolverine. Moreover, it was Jackman's enjoyment of Reynolds' "Deadpool" films that inspired the actor to step into the role one more time, as the stark contrast between the two characters will likely lead to some entertaining and hilarious dynamics between the two.