Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Is Resurrecting Bullseye From The Netflix Graveyard

In case it wasn't already clear by now, Marvel Studios is doubling down on its connections to the Marvel Netflix universe of streaming shows. Next up on the reunion tour for "Daredevil: Born Again"? The Devil of Hell's Kitchen imposter known as Bullseye, portrayed by Wilson Bethel in season 3 of "Daredevil." The news comes from ComicBook.com, which reports only that he'll make some sort of appearance in the retooled series — but "it's unclear how extensive his role will be."

Fans will remember that the rather tortured character of Benjamin Poindexter played an integral role in the war against Matt Murdock and Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk in the Netflix series. Season 3 ultimately ended with Bullseye on the wrong end of a fight between the two foes, shattering his spine and left paralyzed. It's unclear exactly how or even if Marvel will incorporate all these prior events into their new series, but all signs point towards a seamless carryover of plot developments from the Marvel Netflix shows into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(That said, if we ever get a reference to the dragon skeleton that apparently resides under New York City in the aftermath of "The Defenders," I promise I'll write an entire /Film article in which I painstakingly document myself eating a hat.)