Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Is Resurrecting Bullseye From The Netflix Graveyard
In case it wasn't already clear by now, Marvel Studios is doubling down on its connections to the Marvel Netflix universe of streaming shows. Next up on the reunion tour for "Daredevil: Born Again"? The Devil of Hell's Kitchen imposter known as Bullseye, portrayed by Wilson Bethel in season 3 of "Daredevil." The news comes from ComicBook.com, which reports only that he'll make some sort of appearance in the retooled series — but "it's unclear how extensive his role will be."
Fans will remember that the rather tortured character of Benjamin Poindexter played an integral role in the war against Matt Murdock and Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk in the Netflix series. Season 3 ultimately ended with Bullseye on the wrong end of a fight between the two foes, shattering his spine and left paralyzed. It's unclear exactly how or even if Marvel will incorporate all these prior events into their new series, but all signs point towards a seamless carryover of plot developments from the Marvel Netflix shows into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.
(That said, if we ever get a reference to the dragon skeleton that apparently resides under New York City in the aftermath of "The Defenders," I promise I'll write an entire /Film article in which I painstakingly document myself eating a hat.)
Daredevil: Born Again adds another Netflix character
Here's another feather in the cap for those eager to see Marvel officially canonize the Netflix shows. Only weeks after the recent Disney+/Hulu series "Echo" further strengthened connections between the two once-disparate franchises, it definitely appears that Kevin Feige has pushed the chips all the way in on bringing back elements of "Daredevil" that fans enjoyed the first time around. This all started, of course, after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes forced the shutdown of production on "Daredevil: Born Again" and, with unexpected downtime to review footage, the studio was motivated to undergo a creative shakeup. The fallout from this major course-correction didn't just include the hiring (or rehiring, technically speaking) of "Loki" directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, but the heavily-rumored returns of both Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page.
Now, with Wilson Bethel allegedly on board (remember, nothing's set in stone until Marvel — which didn't comment on this news — says so), he joins a cast that already stars Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as archvillain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. New cast members include Sandrine Holt (who steps in to replace Ayelet Zurer as Fisk's lover Vanessa), Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. "Daredevil: Born Again" is tentatively set to debut on Disney+ sometime next year.