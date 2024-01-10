Kingpin's Past In Marvel's Echo Appears To Make Netflix's Daredevil Part Of MCU Canon

This article contains spoilers for "Echo."

It's long been debated whether the Netflix Marvel series were Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. The shows advertised themselves as being connected to the MCU movies; "Daredevil" obliquely referred to the alien invasion of New York City in "The Avengers" as "the incident," and criminal overseer Wesley (Toby Leonard Moore) even quipped to some goons, "If [Daredevil] had an iron suit or a magic hammer, maybe that would explain why you keep getting your asses handed to you." However, these connections were very much a one-way street.

Since then, though, Vincent D'Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin on "Hawkeye," while Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk." Cox and D'Onofrio are both returning for the new series "Daredevil: Born Again," as is Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.

And yet, there was still uncertainty. The MCU has introduced the multiverse and shown a returning actor doesn't mean the same continuity as older media (see Patrick Stewart's cameo as an alternate Professor X in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness").

However, "Echo" (a "Hawkeye" follow-up/"Born Again" prequel) strengthens the MCU's connections to the Netflix "Daredevil." Executive producer Richie Palmer told Polygon:

"When different teams of writers and artists picked up different characters from one to another [in the comics], it definitely honored what came before it, and just helped push it forward. And I think that going from the Netflix series, which we all really loved, and our fans really loved, we wanted to be able to honor that, but make subtle nods that these characters are in the MCU now. But really, it's all one universe."

As for those connections? Ol' Hornhead himself wears a costume identical to the Netflix series and Kingpin appears to have the same backstory.