Marvel's Vincent D'Onofrio Says Echo Found The 'Proper Tone' For Kingpin
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of good villains over the years, from Tom Hiddleston's Loki to Josh Brolin's Thanos. But few actors have ever embodied a villain from the pages of Marvel Comics quite as well as Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. First making his debut in Netflix's "Daredevil" and later appearing in "Hawkeye," this is one of those legendary perfect actor/perfect role pairings. And good news for those who are fans of the actor as Fisk: he's a big part of the "Echo" series on Disney+. What's more, it sounds like it's going to be the Fisk we all love.
/Film's Ethan Anderton recently attended a virtual press conference for "Echo," where Vincent D'Onofrio was in attendance. Addressing his return as Kingpin in the gritty "Hawkeye" spin-off, the actor explained that the series lets the character live in the space where he is most comfortable. That is to say, not restricted to the usually PG-13 nature of the MCU. As the actor put it:
"I think Echo is the first time since the Netflix show when I've actually felt like we brought Fisk into Maya's story, but in a way that Fisk is, I think, best portrayed. It's very similar to the way it was in the original series, and that's very exciting for me, always, because it has a more grittier feel to it and it's a more emotional story with me and Alaqua's character, Maya. And I think that kind of tone is the proper way for where my character, I believe, lives best."
Admittedly, the version of Kingpin we got in "Hawkeye" was a little removed from the one audiences were familiar with in "Daredevil." It sounds very much like we're going back to that earlier take on the character in this new show.
'It gives me the opportunity to bring the character forward'
The series sees Alaqua Cox reprising her role as Maya Lopez, who was one of the antagonists of "Hawkeye." But this time around, she's taking the spotlight to confront her adoptive father. "Echo" is also going to be the first series under the new Marvel Spotlight banner being launched by Marvel Studios to allow for more character-driven, grounded stories. For D'Onofrio, this show and his work as Kingpin all comes down to the writing, which he had high praise for:
"I've just been lucky to get the opportunity, beginning with the Netflix show, with really good writing to bring [Wilson Fisk/Kingpin] forward in, I guess, a kind of new way, but just my version of what they did in the original comics. And now in Echo, it's more good writing, and without the writing I can't really do much other than show up. So the writing is there and it gives me the opportunity to bring the character forward."
D'Onofrio figures to be a bigger part of the MCU moving forward even beyond this show. He is also set to reunite with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in "Daredevil: Born Again," which is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.
Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie directed "Echo." The cast also includes Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.
"Echo" premieres on Disney+ on January 9, 2024. You can read the show's official synopsis below.
The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.