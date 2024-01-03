Marvel's Vincent D'Onofrio Says Echo Found The 'Proper Tone' For Kingpin

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of good villains over the years, from Tom Hiddleston's Loki to Josh Brolin's Thanos. But few actors have ever embodied a villain from the pages of Marvel Comics quite as well as Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. First making his debut in Netflix's "Daredevil" and later appearing in "Hawkeye," this is one of those legendary perfect actor/perfect role pairings. And good news for those who are fans of the actor as Fisk: he's a big part of the "Echo" series on Disney+. What's more, it sounds like it's going to be the Fisk we all love.

/Film's Ethan Anderton recently attended a virtual press conference for "Echo," where Vincent D'Onofrio was in attendance. Addressing his return as Kingpin in the gritty "Hawkeye" spin-off, the actor explained that the series lets the character live in the space where he is most comfortable. That is to say, not restricted to the usually PG-13 nature of the MCU. As the actor put it:

"I think Echo is the first time since the Netflix show when I've actually felt like we brought Fisk into Maya's story, but in a way that Fisk is, I think, best portrayed. It's very similar to the way it was in the original series, and that's very exciting for me, always, because it has a more grittier feel to it and it's a more emotional story with me and Alaqua's character, Maya. And I think that kind of tone is the proper way for where my character, I believe, lives best."

Admittedly, the version of Kingpin we got in "Hawkeye" was a little removed from the one audiences were familiar with in "Daredevil." It sounds very much like we're going back to that earlier take on the character in this new show.