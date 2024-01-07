Marvel's Professor X Cameo In Doctor Strange 2 Was 'Disappointing' To Film For Patrick Stewart

In Sam Raimi's 2022 superhero film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the titular wizard (Benedict Cumberbatch) was able to skip across multiple dimensions merrily, thanks to the portal-creating superpowers of one America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Halfway through the film, Doctor Strange finds himself in a distant dimension, standing in the courtroom of the Illuminati, a superhero team that a parallel version of himself once belonged to. The Illuminati explains to the good Doctor that his alternate self has gone mad and needs to be executed, something they find might be true of the O.G. Doctor Strange as well.

In an orgy of fan service, the Illuminati is made up of alternate Marvel characters culled from the history of Marvel media. Black Bolt (Anson Mount) is from the oft-forgotten TV series "Inhumans." There is an alternate Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) as she was seen in 2019's "Captain Marvel." There is an alternate superhero version of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) from "Captain America: The First Avenger," and there is Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski) newly arrived from "Fantastic Four" comics.

There was also an alternate version of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) from several of the "X-Men" feature films. Professor X rode in an outsize yellow wheelchair, clearly designed after the one the character used in the animated "X-Men" TV series from 1992.

Because of the artificial nature of superhero movies, and the restrictive shooting conditions dictated by COVID-related lockdowns, Stewart had to enact all his scenes alone on a soundstage, with his footage composited into the final film after the fact. In a recent interview with the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Stewart admitted, rather understandably, that he hated working like that. He would have preferred having his co-stars on the stage with him.