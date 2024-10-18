Spoiler Superstar Tom Holland Somehow Kept Marvel's Biggest Secret To Himself
Tom Holland has become one of the biggest stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though he had to step in and fill big shoes previously worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, he has truly carved out a place for himself as Peter Parker in the "Spider-Man" films, as well as the larger MCU. Early on, though, the actor developed a bit of a reputation for spoiling secrets, which is a big no-no in the Marvel realm. We can chalk that up to a learning curve because it turns out Holland recently managed to keep one of Marvel's biggest secrets to himself.
The actor was only just a guest on Rich Roll's podcast, where he discussed the launch of his new non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero. During the conversation, Holland touched on his long-standing relationship with Robert Downey Jr., which goes back to his MCU debut in "Captain America: Civil War." Holland revealed that he's actually been keeping in touch with RDJ as of late, even though they haven't been working together as closely.
"I've been speaking to [Robert Downey Jr.] a lot, especially about him making his [Marvel] return, which is super exciting," Holland said. As MCU fans are likely well aware, Downey Jr. is coming back to the MCU, not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom. He'll star in both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Holland actually kept that secret and, as he went on to explain, he hasn't been doing press because this was a tough thing to keep locked up inside:
"That was a tough secret to sit on, because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press."
Tom Holland has become a true Marvel pro
Holland has come a long way since his early days in the MCU. When he was filming 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," he let it slip that there was going to be a full "Spider-Man" trilogy, which hadn't been revealed at that time. That was just the tip of the iceberg though, as he kept spoiling things after that, even if it was by accident in some cases. It got bad enough that Marvel wouldn't even let him read the full script for "Avengers: Infinity War."
Even if Holland spills the occasional secret or two, it's a tradeoff Marvel and Sony are probably happy to contend with. His run as Spider-Man has been incredibly successful, with 2021's "No Way Home" becoming literally one of the biggest movies of all time (so much so that it helped save theaters in the aftermath of the 2020 lockdowns). That's not to mention the added value he brings to the "Avengers" films.
As for the future, Holland is indeed going to suit up at least once more in a new solo film. "Spider-Man 4" is currently in the works with director Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings") signed on. Beyond that? It seems incredibly likely that Holland will reunite with Downey Jr. in the next two "Avengers" films, but that has yet to be confirmed. If he is part of those plans, it seems Holland is going to be far more adept at keeping the movies' secrets safe.
"Spider-Man 4" does not currently have a release date.