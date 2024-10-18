Spoiler Superstar Tom Holland Somehow Kept Marvel's Biggest Secret To Himself

Tom Holland has become one of the biggest stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though he had to step in and fill big shoes previously worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, he has truly carved out a place for himself as Peter Parker in the "Spider-Man" films, as well as the larger MCU. Early on, though, the actor developed a bit of a reputation for spoiling secrets, which is a big no-no in the Marvel realm. We can chalk that up to a learning curve because it turns out Holland recently managed to keep one of Marvel's biggest secrets to himself.

The actor was only just a guest on Rich Roll's podcast, where he discussed the launch of his new non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero. During the conversation, Holland touched on his long-standing relationship with Robert Downey Jr., which goes back to his MCU debut in "Captain America: Civil War." Holland revealed that he's actually been keeping in touch with RDJ as of late, even though they haven't been working together as closely.

"I've been speaking to [Robert Downey Jr.] a lot, especially about him making his [Marvel] return, which is super exciting," Holland said. As MCU fans are likely well aware, Downey Jr. is coming back to the MCU, not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom. He'll star in both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Holland actually kept that secret and, as he went on to explain, he hasn't been doing press because this was a tough thing to keep locked up inside: