Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Has A Director & He's Familiar To Marvel Fans

At long last, "Spider-Man 4" is moving forward. The long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has found its director, but it won't be Jon Watts this time around, who helmed all three of Tom Holland's previous solo adventures. Instead, a new director will bring some new life to the franchise behind-the-camera. He may be new to directing Spider-Man, but this is a filmmaker Marvel fans are familiar with.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to direct the currently untitled fourth "Spider-Man" film, with Holland expected to return as Peter Parker. Cretton is known best as the director of 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which is considered one of the better MCU films to come out in the post-"Avengers: Endgame" era. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. Interestingly, Cretton had previously been eyed to direct "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" before that project morphed into "Avengers: Doomsday."

Cretton appears to be well-liked at Marvel Studios. Aside from "Shang-Chi" and nearly directing an "Avengers" movie, he also has the "Wonder Man" series for Disney+ in the works as we speak. The fact that he's now taking over "Spider-Man" suggests good things about that show. At the very least, nearly three years after "No Way Home" shattered records to become one of the biggest movies in history, a sequel is finally gaining some traction.