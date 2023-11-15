Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Loses Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton

One of the biggest upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects was just hit by a major setback. Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," has officially exited the director's chair for the upcoming film. Cretton was previously announced as the director of the film last summer, but now, more than a year later, the director's chair is empty once again.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios and Cretton agreed to a mutual parting of ways with "The Kang Dynasty." The movie is still nearly three years away (assuming it sticks to its current release date) and things feel pretty uncertain with the project right now. As a result, Cretton will focus his attention elsewhere and the studio will, presumably, look for another director to fill the void when the time comes. This follows recent reports that Jeff Loveness ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania") is also no longer writing the screenplay for the film. So it very much could be back to square one here.

When the project was originally announced, it was believed that Jonathan Majors' Kang would be a huge part of the MCU's future. However, the actor has since been embroiled in controversy after being accused of assault earlier this year. That has left not only this movie in limbo, but several other MCU projects that were expected to be centered on Majors. As of right now, Disney and Marvel Studios have announced no official decision on how they intend to handle the Kang of it all. They could pivot away from Kang entirely, or they could recast the role. But until that is decided, this movie is in an awkward position.