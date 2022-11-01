Who Is Wonder Man? Everything You Need To Know About The New MCU Hero Heading To Disney+

For nearly 15 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been thriving on the big screen. In that time, True Believers have seen some of the biggest superheroes of all time like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor star in their own incredible movies. As the years went on, Marvel Studios has been able to bring a few deeper cuts from your local comic shop to the mainstream, like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. And now that Disney+ has been such a huge success for Kevin Feige and company, the floodgates are wide open to explore even more as shows like "WandaVision," "Ms. Marvel," and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" make a splash on the streaming service.

When it comes to the future of the MCU, it seems like the studio is fully prepared to bring just about any Marvel Comics character into live-action as long as there's a good story to be told. We've seen that most recently with characters like Moon Knight, Werewolf By Night, Echo, Daredevil, and the Eternals. And based on the latest reports, Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, looks to be the latest hero from the Marvel pantheon to get the Disney+ series treatment, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing the role.

But just who is this person with the moniker Wonder Man? Is he some glorified background character? Or is he Marvel's answer to Wonder Woman? All of these are fair questions, as even some of the most devoted Avengers fans aren't super-familiar with the character. However, that doesn't mean that he doesn't have what it takes to be the next beloved hero in the MCU. So until we officially meet him onscreen, here's everything you need to know about Wonder Man.