Marvel's Thunderbolts May Have Revealed The New Owner Of Avengers Tower

Marvel Studios' attempt at assembling its own "Suicide Squad" took a big step forward today with the first trailer for "Thunderbolts*" – and yes, we're just as curious about that asterisk as everyone else is. However, one thing that Marvel fans seemingly don't have to be curious about any longer is who has taken over ownership of Avengers Tower after Tony Stark sold the New York City skyscraper during "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

For a long time now, many have assumed that someone like Norman Osborn or Victor Von Doom had taken over Avengers Tower, setting up some kind of reveal for a future Marvel movie where a new version of Green Goblin would take shape, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first iteration of Fantastic Four's arch nemesis gave himself an upscale lair. Instead, a different kind of shady individual seems to have taken over Stark's fancy pad: Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine.

Debuting in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," the director of the CIA (played by "Seinfeld" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus) has been recruiting powerful and skilled individuals like Captain America redux John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) for some kind of covert version of The Avengers, and Thunderbolts is what they have become. The last time we saw Valentina, she was betraying her ex-husband and subordinate Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," showing that she's always one step ahead of everyone else and won't hesitate to throw anyone under the bus for her own gain. So it should come as no surprise that she somehow figured out how to get her hands on Avengers Tower, which appears to be where the would-be Thunderbolts meet her for the first time.

Marvel Studios

In the "Thunderbolts" trailer, the gang of Marvel misfits meets Valentina in what should be a familiar location, even if it took you a little while to realize it. Yes, you've seen that elevator before, albeit with a different interior style, and that New York City skyline view from the massive, slightly angled windows is a dead giveaway. This is Avengers Tower, and since Val has her own swanky bar with some kind of rock formation surrounding it, I think it's safe to say that she's the new owner of Avengers Tower.