The Marvels' Young Avengers Tease Originally Featured More Characters [Exclusive]

The following article contains spoilers for "The Marvels," including the mid-credits scene.

"The Marvels" has finally hit theaters, and across the board, star Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, has received well-deserved praise. One just cannot look at her enthusiasm and joy and not smile. The film may be having a rough time at the box office, but if Vellani is the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that future is bright. In fact, the future of the MCU is something /Film's own Ethan Anderton discussed while chatting with Vellani about "The Marvels."

During their conversation, Anderton asked Vellani about the mid-credits scene where Kamala Khan recreates the very first MCU post-credits scene. You know, the "Iron Man" one where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) for his Avengers Initiative? Not only does Kamala show up at Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld) place with an offer to start up a group of young superheroes who will eventually become the Young Avengers, but she almost recreates Fury's speech in the process. As such, Anderton inquired as to whether or not Steinfeld was the only potential Young Avenger actor that Vellani filmed a scene with or if there were ever different versions of which character(s) she was recruiting.