The Marvels Star Iman Vellani Talks Working With Kittens, Young Avengers & More [Exclusive Interview]

I have to say, I'm so glad that the actors' strike ended and you were able to talk about this movie. Because after seeing how great you were in it, I was just like, "Man, it would be a total bummer if she doesn't get to talk about being in this movie," because you're fantastic in it.

I know! It's so cathartic for me to just let it all out now. I've been holding this movie in for almost three years, so it's a good release. I'll say that.

To begin with, I was curious, did you get time before production began to hang out with Brie and Teyonah in order to help develop your chemistry? Because that's such an integral part of this movie, the dynamic between you three.

So we shot the film in London, and I came to London two weeks after we wrapped "Ms. Marvel," so I did not really get a lot of downtime. But we did have our first outing altogether. It was like me, Brie, Nia, Teyonah, Lashana Lynch, [and] we all went to go see "Black Widow" together at the movies. Covid was just starting to get a little normalized. Yeah, so that was very cute. We also had the whole theater to ourselves. There weren't that many people in the crowd, and the Marvel flipping logo comes on at the beginning of the film, and all of us just started cheering. It was the cutest thing ever. Yeah, so we had little moments like that where we would finally find time to go out. We saw "Hamilton" together, did some karaoke. So, there were moments, but honestly, we were spending so much time at work hanging out together and strapped in harnesses together. Being in pain collectively — it's a bonding experience.

Speaking of that, what was the biggest challenge for you as far as Ms. Marvel's action sequences? How much did you partake in, as opposed to having a stunt double have to come in and take over?

I love doing everything that they let me do. My stunt double, her name's Pam [Forster], and she's amazing. When I first went for my first stunt session, they were like, "So you tell us what you can do." Because the show hadn't come out at this point, and I was just coming off of it. So I was literally teaching our stunt coordinator everything that Kamala can do, how she uses her powers. But I also wanted to level her up a bit with this film. We included a lot of parkour movements, if you notice; that's very fun. Pam is so good at parkour, so we did a lot of moments like that. I did all the wire work that they let me do.

So yeah, it was really just building a new version of Kamala for this movie. I think the most difficult scene would've actually been when I'm in the spacesuit talking to Nick Fury, and I bump into the window. That was a really heavy 40-pound spacesuit or something. I'm attached to six different wires. There was no air going into my spacesuit past my neck. So in between every single take, I have my makeup artist is shoving a fan down my chest, and everyone's trying to keep me cool. Then they flip me upside down, and the entire weight of the face suit is suddenly on my neck. And I'm screaming my dialogue for two minutes through Sam Jackson, who I'm already freaking out over. So, I was like, I'm straining. I'm talking, I'm yelling upside down in a very heavy suit, trying to also keep my body upright the way they want it. So, my core is involved and my neck is hurting, and I'm straining my voice, and I'm freaking out over talking to Sam. That was probably the most difficult.