First Thunderbolts* Trailer Reveals Marvel's Version Of The Suicide Squad

As "Deadpool & Wolverine" put it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is at a bit of a low point right now. Most recently, we saw this in the way Marvel Studios nakedly attempted to appeal to nostalgia (for about 10 years ago) by hiring Robert Downey Jr. to come back to the MCU — this time as a villain — but also in the nostalgic cameos in movies like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and the post-credits scene of "The Marvels."

That trend continues in "Thunderbolts*," a movie all about Marvel bringing back some of your favorite Marvel villains. No, not Thanos. Not Killmonger either, or Loki, or Namor. Instead, we get Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). This group of villains and anti-heroes are sent on a mission for the good ol' American government in a less psychopathic version of "Suicide Squad." Rounding out the team is Lewis Pullman, replacing Steven Yeun as Sentry, a Superman-like character with the power of a million exploding suns.

After enough delays and schedule changes that required one-time cast member Ayo Edebiri to drop out, Marvel fans will finally be able to witness the release of "Thunderbolts*" when it opens in theaters next summer. Now, we actually have a trailer giving us some insight into how the movie will look.