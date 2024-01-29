Ayo Edebiri Exits Marvel's Thunderbolts, Geraldine Viswanathan Steps In

Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" has suffered another setback. Actress Ayo Edebiri has exited the project, citing scheduling conflicts. The exit comes almost exactly a year after Edebiri's casting was announced. However, "Thunderbolts" has already found its replacement: Geraldine Viswanathan ("Blockers," "Bad Education," and this year's upcoming "Drive-Away Dolls").

Reporting suggests that Edebiri's scheduling conflicts stem from production delays on "Thunderbolts." Filming was previously pushed back to accommodate the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and Edebiri's commitments evidently no longer align with the revised "Thunderbolts" schedule. Steven Yeun, who was set to appear in "Thunderbolts" as Robert Reynolds/The Sentry, has exited the project for similar reasons (the part has since been recast with Lewis Pullman).

"Thunderbolts" adapts the Marvel comic of the same name, featuring semi-reformed supervillains working together. Think of it as the equivalent of DC's Suicide Squad, especially since the MCU will be including an Amanda Waller analogue in Countess Valentina Allegra De Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus). The MCU "Thunderbolts" line-up is set to include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), The Red Guardian (David Harbour), and more. Edebiri's/Viswanathan's character has not been confirmed at this time.

Viswanathan is a great actress too, but Edebiri's exit is definitely Marvel's loss. It could be her gain though.