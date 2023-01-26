The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Joins The MCU In Thunderbolts

To say that "The Bear" was the unexpected cultural breakout of 2022 would be an understatement, and that can be seen in the rising career trajectory of its co-lead, Ayo Edebiri. Now, she's about to enter a whole new world of prominence, as she's officially been cast in Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts." Deadline broke the news, which revealed that her role is being kept under wraps. So much so that Marvel themselves declined to comment on the casting.

There is a lot to say about how Marvel seems to grab rising talent at an alarming rate. It's like every time a new and talented actor or director comes onto the scene, Marvel seems to swoop in and commit them to at least one project. That being said, at least ir grabbed Edebiri for arguably its most interesting project moving forward. While exact details are understandably being kept a secret, we do know that "Thunderbolts" will follow a ragtag group of antiheroes and seemingly-reformed villains forced together on a dangerous mission. With a premise like that, it'll likely have a bigger focus on comedy than other recent Marvel projects, making Ebebiri a perfect choice for the ensemble.