David Harbour Says Marvel's Thunderbolts Is A Team Of 'Losers'

In an interview with ComicBook, David Harbour spoke briefly about "Thunderbolts" and the team's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gleefully referring to them as losers:

"We're like losers, which I like (laughs). We're the losers. I think it's fun to watch us just mess everything up. It's very funny; there's also a lot of pathos in that. There's a lot of drama in a bunch of people who just keep getting their lives wrong and — because of character flaws — keep messing things up."

The assortment of bad guys that the film will spotlight are definitely troubled individuals, although most lack the development that other members like Bucky Barnes or Yelena have. Ghost hasn't been seen or mentioned since 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and Red Guardian and Taskmaster are still fresh off their debut in 2020's "Black Widow." "Thunderbolts" finally seems like a chance to take some under-utilized characters played by talented actors and give them proper development. The MCU has been so busy setting up different pieces for their "Multiverse Saga" that it feels like some elements haven't been given room to breathe.

David Harbour believes there's interesting story potential with "Thunderbolts," especially given that they're underestimated and nowhere near as respected as more prominent heroes but just as capable:

"Nobody gives them the respect that they do to Captain America and Iron Man, very capable people. So there's a lot to draw on there. I think there's a lot of movie there that will be fun."

Whether or not "Thunderbolts" makes arguably one-dimensional characters like Taskmaster human and empathetic remains to be seen. The potential is there, though, and Harbour is clearly excited to be a part of this new and interesting team in the MCU.