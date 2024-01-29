Marvel's Thunderbolts Has Apparently Found Its New Sentry As Lewis Pullman Replaces Steven Yeun

The fact that Disney and Marvel Studios replaced Yeun so quickly signals that they are very serious about getting cameras rolling without further delays. Pullman is undoubtedly a very fine actor, having showcased his talents in under-seen gems such as "Bad Times at the El Royale." This will offer him the chance to shine in a high-profile project. More than that, this is a role that could stand a cut above the average guy in a cape situation.

For those who may not be familiar, Sentry is a very powerful character whose power rivals that of Superman, described as having the "power of one million exploding suns." He first appeared in a 2000 Marvel Knights miniseries (written by Paul Jenkins with artwork by Jae Lee) before appearing later in books like "Dark Avengers." His alter ego is Robert Reynolds, but he's also afflicted with a personality disorder. It just so happens that one of his other personalities is also his archenemy named The Void. Sentry also had a character-defining appearance in the beloved "World War Hulk" storyline.

That offers a lot for an actor like Pullman to chew on. One of the bigger questions we're left with for the time being is whether or not this will be more of a one-off role like Ultron in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" or if we could be looking at a Loki situation where Sentry could have a larger role to play in the MCU for years to come. Time will tell. Whatever the case, it's Pullman who will (apparently) be suiting up for the job.

"Thunderbolts" is currently set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.