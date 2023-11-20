Who Is Marvel's Sentry? The Thunderbolts Villain Explained

Back in February, Steven Yeun was announced to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a "key role" in "Thunderbolts." Now, thanks to Robert Kirkman (the creator of "Invincible," in which Yeun plays the titular superhero), it's been confirmed what Yeun's role is: Robert Reynolds/The Sentry.

The Sentry is a relatively recent creation, debuting in 2000 and created by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, and Rick Veitch. He's one of the countless Superman clones across comics; he has the same powerset (flight, super strength, energy blasts, etc.), the flowing cape and S-insignia, he gets his powers from the sun (hence his golden costume and nickname, "The Golden Guardian of Good"), and he even boasts the classic alliterative secret identity (think "Clark Kent").

However, Mr. Reynolds is not all good. Afflicted with a personality disorder since he got his powers, his archenemy — the soul-devouring shadow "The Void" — is Reynold's own alternate personality. Now that Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is the Hulk full-time and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was seemingly crushed beneath Mount Wundagore, the Sentry easily slots in as the MCU's new Jekyll & Hyde anti-hero. Reports indicate the Sentry will be the antagonist of "Thunderbolts," so odds are good The Void will be coming to the silver screen with him.

What should you know about the Sentry before he makes his film debut, and what can you expect from him? Let's get into it.