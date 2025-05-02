Thunderbolts' Main Villain Has Some Of The Wildest Powers In The MCU

This weekend, an all-new team of Marvel misfits is going to be teaming up (as much as some might be reluctant to the idea) to form the "Thunderbolts*" and the chances of them ripping the MCU a new one are pretty high. Comprised of assassins, thieves, and former sleeper agents, they're certainly a force to be reckoned with. Well, besides Bob, maybe.

One character that the lead-up to the film's release has only briefly alluded to is Bob/Robert Reynolds, also known as The Sentry (played by Lewis Pullman, who replaced Steven Yeun after he parted ways with the project). Designed to fill the gap left by The Avengers, who haven't assembled since the events of "Avengers: Endgame," The Sentry is the superforce that goes out of control, leaving the titular team to get together and try to stop him. But just what kind of force are they going up against, and how much of The Sentry's original power set from the comics is making its way into the MCU?

Well, much like his comic book iteration, there's really not much Bob can't do, and that's precisely why he's something to be afraid of here and going forward for his eventual reappearance in "Avengers: Doomsday" and whatever side he'll be on when we're reunited with him there. See, our boy Bob is a complex fellow with multiple sides to him, one of which we'd advise you absolutely don't come face to face with, unless you're happy with staring into The Void.

