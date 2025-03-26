Every Major Marvel Character Left Out Of The Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement

It was a very big day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also potentially a bit of a boring one for those who decided to watch all five-plus hours of a livestream that boiled down to slowly revealing names of actors on chairs. Be that as it may, the livestream in question revealed the massive cast of next year's "Avengers: Doomsday." Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, of "Infinity War" and "Endgame" fame, this movie promises to be a big, multiversal affair.

The cast includes actors from just about every era of Marvel on the big screen, even before the MCU was even a thing. That includes many of the "X-Men" stars of old. With a cast this huge, it makes it all the more intriguing to examine the actors who weren't part of the announcement. Despite the fact that Marvel revealed a list of nearly 30 names, some of the missing names stuck out like a sore thumb.

While we're not going to go into deep-cut characters here, nor are we going to talk much about the TV stuff for the purposes of this post, we are going to look at major actors from the MCU movies who apparently aren't going to be in "Doomsday." Or, at the very least, the actors who are being kept a secret for the time being. Let's dig in.

