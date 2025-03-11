Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Has A Blunt Response To Marvel Return Rumors

Based on the fact that her character Natasha Romanoff — also known as the Black Widow — very obviously died in 2019's epic "Avengers: Endgame," you would think that, at this point, Scarlett Johansson would stop getting asked about a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You would be wrong, though, especially considering the fact that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the cinematic universe despite the fact that Tony Stark also died in "Endgame." With Downey Jr. set to play Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," which are slated to release in 2026 and 2027 as of this writing, it's actually not surprising that people are bugging Johansson to return as Natasha. But as the actor clarified in a profile for InStyle, Natasha Romanoff is very most sincerely dead.

Speaking to interview Jason Sheeler for the magazine in March 2025, Johansson was blunt about the idea of coming back to the MCU. "Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay?" Johansson told Sheeler, saying fans keep pushing back on this apparently immutable fact. "They just don't want to believe it. They're like, 'But she could come back!' Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We're going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

Narasha Romanoff did, it should be said, appear in her only standalone film, "Black Widow," two years after "Avengers: Endgame" hit theaters, but unless Johansson is working overtime to fulfill the conditions of an NDA, we should probably take her at her word. Not to mention, the fact that Johansson sued the House of Mouse over the streaming release of "Black Widow" doesn't bode well for her future with Marvel (which, as we all know, is owned by Disney). Let's backtrack, though. How did Natasha close out her story in "Endgame?"