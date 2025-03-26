The MCU Already Introduced The X-Men, But A Lot Of People Missed It

Marvel Studios is apparently playing the prank of the century with the longest casting announcement in cinema history for "Avengers: Doomsday," revealing a bevy of performers (or, more accurately, chairs bearing their names) one at a time in a special livestream over the course of several hours ... though one name in particular is causing many fans to scratch their heads. In addition to all the usual suspects, from legacy Avengers cast members like Chris Hemsworth to the A-list cast of the upcoming "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" to several members of "Thunderbolts," the addition of longtime character actor Kelsey Grammer came as a surprise to many. Not only will the "Frasier" star will apparently be joining the action, but he'll be doing so by reprising his role as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast from the original "X-Men" franchise. (It's worth noting that Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and a number of other X-Men actors were also announced as returning, many of them after this article was initially published.)

Advertisement

And yet, this isn't even the first time Grammer will be appearing as such in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While practically every other name and role ought to be accounted for in this excruciatingly drawn-out announcement, the same can't quite be said for this. General audiences would be forgiven for forgetting — or being straight-up unaware — that Grammer's Beast actually first returned in 2023's "The Marvels." The "Captain Marvel" sequel saved this tease for its post-credits scene, officially uniting the MCU and "X-Men" franchises long before "Deadpool & Wolverine" ever did. Unfortunately, even this supposedly game-changing twist wasn't enough to save "The Marvels" from its ignominious fate as a theatrical flop, and the multiversal connection largely fell by the wayside.

Advertisement

Until now, that is. Apparently, "Doomsday" will somehow incorporate Grammer's Beast into the story and, in the process, also remind fans of a movie that many casual moviegoers simply never saw. We're left to wonder whether this will pose a certain complication or two for what might go down as Marvel's most highly-anticipated blockbuster ever.