Marvel's Full Avengers: Doomsday Cast Officially Announced

Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been missing a step or two lately, there's still plenty of excitement surrounding the next assembly of Marvel's Avengers. The anticipation was ramped up considerably after the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con revealed that the new title for the next Avengers movie would be "Avengers: Doomsday," along with the shocking news that "Iron Man" star and "Avengers: Endgame" sacrifice Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU to play the villainous Doctor Doom.

With all eyes on Marvel Studios as production of the next "Avengers" sequel kicks into gear this year, the comic book movie makers took advantage of the situation to announce the full roster of cast members who will be charging into superhero action for "Avengers: Doomsday." While many of the names are expected, there were a couple of surprises too. It's just a shame that the announcement was made with the slow-roll reveal of names on chairs, as opposed to doing something a little more exciting. But I suppose that's just par for the course with the MCU these days.

Anyway, without further ado, here's the full cast for "Avengers: Doomsday" that was announced by Marvel Studios (and a series of chairs).

