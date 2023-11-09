The Marvels Credit Scene (And That Surprise Character Cameo) Explained

This article contains major spoilers for "The Marvels."

Whether you loved it (like I did) or hated it, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels," is mandatory viewing for fans of the MCU. The film is the follow-up to not only James Gunn's conclusion of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy but also the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," "Loki" season 2," and ... oh yeah, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also came out this year, didn't it? More directly, "The Marvels" is the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel" as well as the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" and "WandaVision." I know, I know, that's an absurd amount of titles to precede a single film, but that's the MCU, baby!

The new film centers on Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) as the trio must work together, often literally, to defeat Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a leader from the militaristic race known as the Kree who intends to create interplanetary wormholes to suck resources from the planets and people that Carol Danvers loves best, as payback for Danvers inadvertently dooming the Kree on Hala to a dead planet.

Of course, the Marvels save the day and Carol even restores the sun on Hala for some extra hero points, but this all comes at the expense of Monica Rambeau who ends up trapped on the other side of the closing wormhole, the appearance of a major incursion in the MCU. It's okay if you don't know what "incursion" means, I'll explain that more in a little bit. However, Marvel couldn't leave audiences hanging without a resolution as to where Monica wound up and gave the answer during the post-credits scene.