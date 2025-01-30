Chris Evans Responds To Captain America Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors

While Chris Evans does his best to downplay reports of his return, you really can't trust anything you hear at this point. Back when Andrew Garfield was set to reprise the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," he famously lied through his teeth about it in multiple interviews. If Marvel really is bringing back Evans, they've already shown much of their hand with the announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s return, and keeping Evans' own return hovering in the realm of rumor will no doubt provide "Doomsday" with an air of intrigue not dissimilar to when fans went to see "No Way Home" just to see whether Garfield and Tobey Maguire did actually show up.

Neither Anthony Mackie nor Evans said much else about it to Esquire, with the former simply praising the Russo Brothers, the directors of the upcoming "Avengers" installments, as "so smart," adding "I know they have an idea. I mean, they better have an idea. I don't know how you put all those people on-screen together and make it work."

Whether "all those people" really will include Evans or not remains to be seen, but Marvel Studios is clearly doing its best to right the ship after a string of disastrous movies and TV shows. The trailer for the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" resurrects Marvel's bloodiest superhero in a show that evidently hasn't been toned down in terms of its violence, representing a first for an MCU product (well, second if you count the cartoonish ultra-violence of "Daredevil & Wolverine"). The fact that only one live-action movie arrived in 2024 also speaks to the fact that Marvel is clearly changing course, and with Robert Downey Jr.'s return in "Doomsday," nothing is seemingly off the table at this point.

All of which is to say that despite what Evans says, his return is still very much a possibility. The actor portrayed Captain America in the MCU for almost a decade, beginning with 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger" and wrapping up with 2019's "Endgame." After Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, he is arguably the most beloved member of the MCU roster, so bringing him back would make a lot of sense for Marvel Studios, who are keen to curry favor with a wavering fanbase. What's more, Evans' post-MCU career hasn't exactly been a triumph. ("Ghosted"? C'mon, Chris.) With that in mind, it would make at least some sense for the man to don the suit and shield once again. For now, we await further details.