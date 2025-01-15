Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Resurrects Marvel's Bloodiest Superhero Show For Another Round

Charlie Cox's Daredevil will soon be back in his first proper Marvel Cinematic Universe outing, and now we have a full trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again." It's been a long road for Cox's hero, who initially debuted as part of Netflix's series of Marvel shows before "Daredevil" was canceled. But Marvel Studios wasn't about to let a fan-favorite actor/character combo get away, and ultimately brought Cox back into the MCU fold with a brief cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and a recurring role in the messy, meta legal sitcom "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Now, however, it's almost time to dive back into the seedier, street-level world from which Cox's Daredevil first sprang, with Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again." "Marvel's Echo" set the stage for this latest streaming series, which will see many of the actors from the original Netflix "Daredevil" show return, including Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson. We're also going to see the return of Jon Bernthal's Punisher in the new series, as well as the resurrection of Bullseye from the Netflix show.

Following what /Film's Jacob Hall described as some "grimy and nasty" "Daredevil: Born Again" footage shown at 2024's D23, we now have a full trailer for the long-awaited series. It certainly looks as though the gritty world of Netflix's "Daredevil" has not been tainted by any Disney sheen, with the new trailer promising a suitably brutal return for Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear.