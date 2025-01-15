Who Is Marvel's White Tiger? The Daredevil: Born Again Character, Explained

The first trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" brings Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) front and center in the Marvel Cinematic Universe mix after their stints as supporting characters in various Disney+ MCU shows. While the pair is seen having a surprisingly amicable diner conversation about the former's retirement as a vigilante and the latter's political ambitions, the trailer makes no attempt of hiding their eventual returns to their classic superhero and villain roles. Further enhancing this effect are the brief teases of other costumed characters, including a particularly classic Marvel figure who's yet to make an appearance in the MCU.

At 1:35 in the trailer, we see a man in a white costume and a full face mask, clearly preparing for a hard day (or, more likely, night) of street-level vigilante action. His ornamental tiger pendant reveals that we're looking at none other than the White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes).

White Tiger, aka Hector Ayala, made his comic book debut in 1975 and is notable for being Marvel's first Latino superhero. While it remains to be seen how "Daredevil: Born Again" approaches the character, his publication history gives him the potential for being one of the more interesting presences in the MCU — which we hope is the case, seeing as the role is De los Reyes' final one. The actor passed away in late 2023 at age 56.