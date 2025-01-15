Who Is Muse? Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Villain, Explained

After months of fans impatiently awaiting, and several pretty serious production delays, "Daredevil: Born Again" is nearly upon us. Announced nearly three years ago during San Diego Comic-Con, the series will finally reunite Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk in Hell's Kitchen. However, Kingpin won't be the only villain along for the ride this time around. Not by a long shot.

As the footage from the newly-released "Daredevil: Born Again" trailer reveals, Matt Murdock is mixing it up with several masked baddies. One of which is doing graffiti and has a pale white mask with blood on it. This is none other than Muse, a villain who is a somewhat recent addition to the Marvel Comics canon, having first appeared in "Daredevil" #11 in 2016. The character was created by writer Charles Soule and artist Ron Garney. Put simply, Muse is a serial killer who turns his victims into works of art. It's unclear, for now, which actor is under that mask. Time will tell.

Muse made his debut in what Marvel Comics billed as "the creepiest [Daredevil] story of the century." He appeared in a total of 14 issues from his debut in 2016 until (spoilers) his death in "Daredevil" #600 in 2018. Since nobody in mainstream comic books ever really dies, the character is also appearing in "Daredevil: Unleash Hell" #1, which hit shelves in January of this year. The fact that Marvel brought the character back in the comics mere months before he's slated to appear in a big show is probably not a coincidence.

There are other villains in the mix in "Born Again" as well. Daredevil is going to get a rematch against Bullseye, for one. It also appears as though White Tiger will be making his live-action debut. But neither of them are quite so uniquely violent as Muse.