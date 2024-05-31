Giancarlo Esposito Joins Captain America: Brave New World Reshoots As A New Villain

For anyone worried about the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this latest news probably isn't going to do much to quell your fears.

The Hollywoood Reporter has news that "Captain America: Brave New World," which will mark the big screen debut of Anthony Mackie as the Sam Wilson version of the star-spangled superhero, will be undergoing 22 days of reshoots. Along with adding new action sequences to the movie, whatever scenes are being reshot will also be bringing a new cast member into the mix.

Giancarlo Esposito, best known for playing the vicious Gus Fring on "Breaking Bad" and Moff Gideon on the "Star Wars" TV series "The Mandalorian," has been cast in what the trade is calling an "undisclosed role," but apparently it will be a villainous role. Since Esposito was not part of the movie's original cast during principal photography, that means that this character is being added to the movie in these reshoots, which is more than a little concerning when many Marvel Studios productions haven't exactly been rolling in praise over the past few years. This means that he also won't be playing Professor Charles Xavier in a future "X-Men" movie, something the actor had expressed interest in previously.